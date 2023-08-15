Ragging: State Higher Edu dept forms panel

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department on Monday constituted a state-level committee headed by the vice-chairperson (academic) of the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education to look into the negligence on the part of the educational institutions’ management in curbing the menace of ragging in Higher Educational Institutions.

The committee will consist of a special commissioner, university branch of the state Higher Education department and an officer not below the rank of joint secretary, who will be nominated by the state Health and Family Welfare department as members, and the member secretary of West Bengal State Council of Higher Education as secretary. The committee will also look into the complaints regarding inaction on the part of institutions.