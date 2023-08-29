Ragging plaint against union gen secy of Gurudas College

Kolkata: A ragging complaint was made against the general secretary of Gurudas College Union on Tuesday. Based on the complaint made to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the college authorities filed a complaint at the Phoolbagan Police Station against the accused.

The victim had alleged that the college union, which is run by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), forced them to attend political events and allegedly threatened to cancel the registration if they failed to do so. The complaint was directly made to UGC, which directed the college authorities to take immediate action.