Ragging plaint against ex-students of R G Kar Hosp

A complaint has been lodged at the Amherst Street Police Station by some medical students staying at the R G Kar Medical College Boy’s Hostel against a group of former students for alleged ragging.

The students of the hostel alleged that the accused former students tortured them mentally by locking the main door in the wee hours of Wednesday.

On the basis of the complaint lodged, a case has been registered on charges of wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation along with relevant section under the West Bengal Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institution Act, 2000.