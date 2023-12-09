Ragging: JU to again send report on action taken to Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University (JU) authorities will again send in a report to Raj Bhavan on the action taken by the varsity in the ragging issue which had resulted in the death of a first-year undergraduate student.



Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, had withheld the permission to hold the court meeting by asking for an immediate report from officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau. According to a senior official, the report will soon be sent to Raj Bhavan.

They had also sought for the minutes of the last court meeting, which was sent by the varsity authorities recently. According to a source, the authorities have been sending in the reports of the action taken from time to time.

Sau had met with the state Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday. He had approached the minister to seek the approval of the state to conduct the Executive Council (EC) meeting. According to Sau, the degrees to be awarded to students in the convocation need to get approval from the Executive Council (EC) and the court meeting.

They have been assured that the legality of the matter will be looked into and accordingly a decision will be taken.

With regards to the question on formation of a four-member committee to probe against the professor of Jadavpur University Omprakash Mishra who is also the former V-C of the North Bengal University, Basu reportedly informed that the varsity representatives told him that their appointing authority is pressuring them to take measures against the teachers and former V-Cs owing allegiance to the state government.

Sau clarified that a professor of the International Relations department had recently lodged a complaint against Mishra, who is also a professor of the same department. Raj Bhavan asked for an inquiry report on the complaint and accordingly, he took the first step by forming the committee to probe the matter.