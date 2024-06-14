Radisson Hotel Siliguri to come up soon

Siliguri: Siliguri, known for its importance as a commercial, transportation and educational hub, also serves as a gateway to Northeast India. The city’s proximity to the Himalayas and its accessibility to popular destinations like Darjeeling and Dooars make it an attractive location for travellers.



Not only that, it is slowly becoming an independent tourist destination as well as an ideal place for business. Therefore, new five-star hotels are coming up in the city, which is helping bring more tourists to this region.

Radisson Hotel Group, the country’s largest international hotel operator, has announced the signing of its first hotel in Bengal. Radisson Hotel Siliguri will be ideally situated near Bagdogra International Airport, New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and Siliguri Junction, providing seamless connectivity for both domestic and international travelers, including those from neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. There are already three five-star hotels in Siliguri. “Such five-star hotels are attracting people.

These high-class hotels with all luxurious facilities will surely help the tourism business,” said Samrat Sanyal, secretary of Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN). Radisson Hotel Group has partnered with SBM group to establish the hotel in Siliguri. This 150-room property, expected to be operational by the second quarter 2028, aiming to bring international hospitality standards to diverse and emerging markets in India.

“Eastern India holds immense potential for the country’s hospitality ecosystem, with cities and towns endowed with natural beauty and industrial resources. The signing of Radisson Hotel Siliguri reflects our strategic focus on expanding the Group’s footprint in the region, backed by the long-term vision of adding value to the experience of our guests and valued partners,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and area senior vice-president, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel will offer a range of amenities, including a well-equipped fitness centre, a refreshing swimming pool and a rejuvenating spa.