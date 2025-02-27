Radhikapur: Youth sent to 14 days of judicial custody for assaulting minor

Raiganj: A young man was arrested in Radhikapur, under the jurisdiction of Kaliyaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district, on charges of assaulting a minor girl.

The incident occurred when the youth allegedly lured the girl into the restroom of a local primary school and began assaulting her. Her cries for help attracted nearby residents, who intervened and detained the assailant until police arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities have assured the public of a thorough investigation and emphasised the importance of community vigilance to prevent such occurrences in the future. The accused was presented before the Additional District Sessions Judge on Wednesday and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Public Prosecutor Sekhar Paul stated: “Following the arrest, police have initiated a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. Today, he was produced in court and subsequently remanded to 14 days of jail custody.”