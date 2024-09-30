Radhikapur villages near Indo-B’desh border submerged by Tangan river

Raiganj: In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days, the Tangan river has overflowed its banks, submerging several villages in the Radhikapur Gram Panchayat area near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The affected region, falling under the Kaliyaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district, faces a critical situation as water levels in the Tangan river, which originates in Bangladesh, continue to rise.



Among the villages already affected are Mirzzagar, Bolahar, Chapair, Uttar Kasimpur and Gotgaon. Local officials have expressed concern that if more water flows in from Bangladesh, the flooding could intensify, putting the lives and homes of many at risk. Prashanta Roy, the block development officer (BDO) of Kaliyaganj and Hiranmay Sarkar, the sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, visited the affected areas to assess the situation on Sunday morning. They have urged villagers to remain on high alert, as the embankment protecting these areas is vulnerable in several places. Bisnu Sarkar, a resident of Mirzzagar, voiced the fears of the local population: “The water levels have risen significantly over the last two days and with continued rainfall in Bangladesh, we are deeply concerned. If the rains continue and the embankment gives way, all 56 villages within Radhikapur Gram Panchayat will be flooded. We are living in constant fear.” Hiranmay Sarkar, the sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, confirmed that the river has been swelling due to the persistent heavy rainfall and residents have been advised to stay alert. He also expressed concerns about the embankment’s ability to withstand further pressure.

Prashanta Roy, BDO Kaliyaganj, added that the water in the Tangan River is now flowing dangerously close to the critical mark. “If the water level rises further, we will have no option but to evacuate residents to safer locations. Our disaster management teams are on standby, and relief materials are prepared to be distributed if necessary,” Roy said.