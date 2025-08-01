Radhikapur to Kolkata train service to be suspended

Raiganj: Railways announced a temporary suspension of multiple services between Radhikapur and Kolkata due to infrastructural work at Malda station under the Eastern Railways.

Passengers from North and South Dinajpur districts, who rely heavily on these trains for travel related to trade, education and healthcare, are likely to face inconvenience during this period.

According to the official release, the 13145 Kolkata-Radhikapur Express will remain cancelled from August 30 to September 2 from Kolkata station, while the 13146 Radhikapur –Kolkata Express will be cancelled from August 31 to September 3 from Radhikapur station. In addition, the 13053 Howrah –Radhikapur Kulik Express will not run on August 31 and September 3, and the 13054 Radhikapur –Howrah Kulik Express will remain suspended on September 1 and 4.

A temporary schedule change has been announced for the 13053 Kulik Express, which will depart from Howrah station at 09:55 am instead of its usual 08:55 am on September 1 and 2.

Speaking on the matter, Shankar Kundu, general secretary of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce said: “Numerous traders and people who visit Kolkata for their health-related and education purposes will have to suffer during this time.”