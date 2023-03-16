Radhikapur-Barsoi: Electric train services to start from April

RAIGANJ: Electrification of the Radhikapur - Barsoi section of the Northeast Frontier Railway has been completed. The electric train services are likely to start in April. Raiganj railway station and Kaliaganj station will also get facelifts with modern facilities.



Shuvendu Kumar Choudhury, DRM , Northeastern Frontier Railway (Katihar division), said “ The electrification works between Radhikapur - Barsoi route has been completed. The electric trains will be operational from April”.

According to the sources, Radhikapur - Barsoi railroad is the only route connecting Raiganj of North Dinajpur district with Kolkata and other places. Though the railroad was established before independence of India, not much development has taken place. Only a few trains including two trains to Kolkata are available for the people of the Raiganj subdivision from here.

However all this is set to change with electrification and upgradation of the stations, spreading a ray of hope among residents of Raiganj for a direct train to Delhi. Nilanjan Sen, a local , said “ We are hoping that now the rail lines will connect us to Delhi”.

According to the railway officials, there are plans to redevelop Kaliaganj station along with Raiganj station. “Work on the beautification of Raiganj station along with platform extensions and other infrastructural works are going on full swing. The work is expected to be completed in the next few days. Primary works for the development of Kaliaganj station are under process. Similarly, a survey for a road over bridge at the rail gate of Kaliaganj town has come up to prevent traffic jams” said the railway official.