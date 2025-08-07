Radha-Krishna swing festival brings devotion & nostalgia to Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In the serene setting of Sripundarik Gaudiya Math, beside NH-512 in Balurghat’s Beltala Park area, the annual Jhulan Yatra has begun, filling the air with devotion, music and timeless tradition. The beautifully-decorated swing of Radha-Krishna has become the centre of attention as people from nearby towns and villages arrive to celebrate.

The festival started on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of Janmashtami, and will end with the divine ‘abhishek’ of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Inside the Math, chants of Harinaam Sankirtan continue throughout the day. The temple authorities have appealed to devotees to maintain discipline during the event. Local police are also on high alert for traffic control and crowd safety.

“I come here every year,” said Suchitra Saha, a middle-aged woman from Chakbhrigu. “Watching the swing of Radha-Krishna brings peace to my heart. I never skip it, no matter what.” Her words reflect the deep emotional connection many locals have with this tradition. Moni Dutta, who lives right beside the temple, added with a smile: “Since I got married and came to this neighbourhood, I’ve been attending every year. The evening kirtans fill me with an unexplainable calm.” The festival also supports local vendors. Taraknath Roy, who travels from Patiram, shared: “I’ve been putting up my photo frame stall here for 7-8 years. Every day, I earn around Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. It’s good business but more than that, it feels special.”

Deepak Rabidas, another vendor selling household goods, said: “There’s something about this fair that brings people in. My items sell for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 daily. I meet customers from both towns and nearby villages.” Even first-time visitors feel its charm. Priya Mondal, a college student from Malda, said: “This is my first time at the Jhulan fair. I bought a hair clip for just Rs 20. The prices are low and the atmosphere is so peaceful.” The Gaudiya Math has also installed beautiful displays showing key moments from Krishna’s life—his childhood, his teachings and his role in the Mahabharata—drawing crowds of all ages. For Balurghat residents, the Jhulan Yatra is more than just a festival. It’s a tradition that touches the soul, blending spirituality, community and joy in a way that never fades.