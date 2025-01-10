Rachela Peak: A new viewpoint for Kanchenjunga in Neora Valley

Jalpaiguri: The Forest department has unveiled a new gem for tourists seeking an unparalleled view of Kanchenjunga. Located at Rachela Peak, at an altitude of 10,000 feet inside Neora Valley National Park, this newly-developed viewpoint promises a better and more serene experience compared to the iconic Tiger Hill in Darjeeling.

Situated at the tri-junction of Bhutan, Sikkim and Bengal, Rachela Peak provides a breathtaking view of the “Sleeping Buddha” formation of the Kanchenjunga range. The journey to the viewpoint begins from Lava, with a paved road leading to the Neora North Range Office. From there, a 4-kilometer forest path takes visitors to the viewpoint. While access is currently limited to a trial basis, the Forest department plans to formally inaugurate the viewpoint soon.

Rachela Peak offers a unique perspective of the region’s natural beauty and biodiversity. Visitors will traverse areas that serve as safe corridors for wildlife, including elephants, tigers and Himalayan bears, within the core areas of Neora Valley. The pristine wilderness and the awe-inspiring view of Kanchenjunga promise an experience that rivals even the famed Tiger Hill.

Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, Dwija Pratim Sen, highlighted the significance of the initiative: “The Rachela View Point has been established outside the core area to ensure minimal impact on the ecosystem. Following trials, the state Forest department has granted permission to open this viewpoint for tourists. The inauguration will happen soon, allowing tourists to enjoy a superior view of Kanchenjunga compared to Tiger Hill.”

Day-visit tickets will be priced at Rs 50 per person and charges for vehicle access are expected to be announced soon. Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club Secretary, Raja Routh, emphasised the importance of balancing tourism with conservation: “Neora Valley is home to diverse and rare flora and fauna, including Royal Bengal Tigers,

Himalayan bears and giant pythons. While promoting this stunning Kanchenjunga viewpoint, it’s crucial to ensure that the jungle remains undisturbed.”