Rachana refutes rumours of taking break from ‘Didi No 1’ for LS polls

KOLKATA: Amidst the circulation of memes on social media concerning Bengali TV’s ‘Didi No. 1’ host Rachana Banerjee, also TMC MP candidate from Hooghly, and BJP’s Locket Chatterjee (also her former colleague from the world of entertainment), the actress-turned-politician has dismissed rumours of taking a break from her popular reality show for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.



She clarified that while the shooting schedule for ‘Didi No. 1’ may be affected due to her commitments in Hooghly for rallies and meetings before the polls, she remains committed to ensuring the smooth completion of episodes, even if it means shooting at night.

Ever since TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee announced Rachana’s candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from Hooghly, social media has been flooded with memes, particularly ones featuring Rachana and her political counterpart Locket, sitting BJP MP from Hooghly. Rachana has seen these memes and finds them quite enjoyable. Reflecting on her co-star’s transition into politics, Rachana fondly recalls her experiences working with Locket in films like ‘Chaoya Paoya’, ‘Tyaag’, and ‘Paribar’. In fact, several scenes from their film ‘Kartabya’ have gone viral. “Locket is now an experienced politician. I am new in this field and I need to understand what the people of Hooghly want and lack. I wish Locket all the best,” she said. Rachana admits she’s new to politics but decided to contest after Mamata Banerjee suggested it. “For quite some time, I have been hosting ‘Didi No 1’, where I’ve heard countless stories of women’s struggles and achievements. When the opportunity to contest arose, I believed that venturing into politics would provide me with a platform to contribute positively to society,” she said.

Rachana also said that she will respect the decision of the people of Hooghly. “I am recognised for my work in films and ‘Didi No 1’. Through the show, I have connected with millions of people. Everything I do, I do with utmost sincerity. Therefore, in politics as well, I will uphold the same dedication. I will wholeheartedly accept the people’s mandate,” she said.