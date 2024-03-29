Rachana campaigns in Hooghly, protests against Dilip Ghosh’s remarks on Mamata

KOLKATA: TMC’s Hooghly candidate, actress Rachana Banerjee, for Lok Sabha elections 2024, protested against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s derogatory remarks on Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during her election campaign. She also emphasised the significance of Lakshmir Bhandar, Bengal’s monthly income benefit scheme for women, during her campaign trail.



“Mamata Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister of the country. No one has the right to insult a woman. Opposition leaders hurl derogatory remarks at her, but as women, we must unite against such injustice,” she said at a meeting in Hooghly, which mostly had women. Talking about the benefits of Lakhsmir Bhandar, she said: “Today, we know that Rs 1000 from Lakshmi Bhandar may not suffice for running a household, but it means a lot to a woman, who doesn’t have to depend on their husbands, brothers, or fathers for buying a cosmetic item or saree.”

On Thursday, Rachana’s ex-husband Sidhant Mohapatra, a former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP joined BJP. Ask Rachana about her former husband-Odia actor Mohapatra, and pat came her reply. “My best wishes to him. I am with Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and my aim is to work for the people of Hooghly. I don’t have any time to think about anything else,” she said. Without directly naming her opposition candidate, Rachana said if they win, the people of the district would continue to receive arsenic-contaminated water. “Didi has spent Rs 260 crore for a water supply scheme in Balagarh and Pandua blocks of Hooghly, ensuring access to arsenic-free water for you all. As I campaign, I hear your concerns about water and be assured, Didi is working to address the issue. However, if you vote for the opposition party (read BJP), the issue of arsenic-contaminated water will persist. Five years ago, you voted an MP (read Locket Chatterjee from BJP) to power in Hooghly. But how many times did she raise her voice in the Parliament for this district,” said the actress-host, who is popular for Bengali reality show ‘Didi No 1’.

Throughout her campaign, Rachana also assured that she would prioritise the people of Hooghly if elected as an MP, despite her acting and hosting commitments. On Friday, during her election campaign, she also served food at Sugandha in Chinsurah Sub-Division in Hooghly. She also prayed at the Kali Temple in Chinsurah. Earlier, the actress served ghugni and enjoyed mishti doi during her campaign trail in Hooghly.