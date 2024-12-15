‘Rabindranath Ghosh played crucial role in my political journey’

Cooch Behar: The birth anniversary of Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan of Cooch Behar was commemorated at the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) headquarters in Cooch Behar on Sunday.

The event was marked by a significant show of camaraderie between two prominent political figures: former minister and present chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality, Rabindranath Ghosh and former Member of Parliament and current chairman of the NBSTC, Partha Pratim Roy.

The programme, organised by NBSTC, saw both leaders exchanging warm words of praise for each other, signalling a thaw in their previously strained relationship.

Roy credited Ghosh for his pivotal role in shaping his political career. He remarked: “Rabindranath Ghosh has played an important role in my political journey.

Under his leadership as district president, we secured eight out of nine Assembly seats in the district. Following the Chief Minister’s vision, we have always worked together for the party.

This time, our goal is to win all nine seats.” The event is being interpreted in political circles as a move towards reconciliation between the two leaders, often referred to as “uncle and nephew”. Ghosh, regarded as Roy’s political mentor, played a key role in his rise to prominence, including his election as an MP. However, their relationship had soured over the years.

This estrangement became evident when Roy, despite being a sitting MP, was denied a Trinamool Congress ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a decision rumoured to have been influenced by Ghosh.

The turning point came recently when Ghosh visited Roy’s home to pay respects after the passing of Roy’s father. Observers believe this gesture set the stage for Sunday’s public show of unity.

Dismissing speculation about lingering differences, Ghosh stated: “We are always united and work under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The idea of any rift between us is purely media-driven propaganda.”