Rabindra Sarobar: Tragedy prompts closure of swimming pools

Kolkata: Following the death of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian, has ordered the closure of the public swimming pool and the three club swimming pools at Rabindra Sarobar until further notice.

“We will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be followed in the swimming pools in the future after holding talks with Kolkata Police and the swimming clubs that operate in the Sarobar,” said a KMDA official.

According to sources, the victim was allowed to venture into the Public Swimming Pool after he told the security guard at the gate that he knew how to swim.

“We are mulling allowing only those people for swimming who produce a certificate of swimming from any competent person or organisation or local leader. There is also a plan of demarcating the swimming area through floats,” said a KMDA official.

He added that lifeguards and basic safety equipment, which are presently lacking in the public swimming pool, are likely to be provisioned before the pool opens. “The swimming clubs have trainers, life-saving equipment and other safety measures for swimmers. However, that too will be reviewed before allowing them to resume swimming activities,” the official said.

Shivam Kumar Singh, a teenager from Burdwan visiting relatives in Ballygunge Place, drowned at the Sarobar on Sunday.

KMDA officials stated that maintenance work on the swimming pool is conducted throughout the year and is currently ongoing.