Rabindra Sarobar, Subas Sarobar shut following heavy rainfall

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has decided to keep Rabindra Sarobar and Subas Sarobar closed at least till Thursday, until further orders, following the lakes’ overflowing due to heavy rainfall from 1 am to 6 am on Tuesday.

“The walkway beside the lakes was inundated, and it receded only on Wednesday evening. We need to spray bleaching powder at certain places, have a look at the condition of trees, and examine the existing fences around the waterbody before opening the place for the general public. So , we decided to close the gates of both the waterbodies until further notice,” said a senior KMDA official.

The official added that the walkway has become extremely slippery with water getting mixed with mud after the lakes overflowed its banks. “So, there are chances of accidents if we allow entry into the Sarobar premises; we do not want to compromise with safety,”

he added. A KMDA team surveyed the sites on Wednesday and took up necessary work for cleaning the walkways. Another round of inspection will be carried on Thursday , following which a call for opening the gates may be taken.

A section of environmentalists has already alleged contamination of toxic water at Rabindra Sarobar and expressed apprehension that the biodiversity of the waterbody will be affected.

The KMDA will consult the expert committee that works for curbing the pollution of the water body regarding the biodiversity issue and will work as per its directions.