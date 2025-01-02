Rabindra Sarobar Lake: Water sample testing results likely to be out soon

Kolkata: The water sample testing of the 72-acre wide Rabindra Sarobar Lake is in process and the results are expected to be out soon.

The exercise is an integral part of the thorough testing for assessment of the overall water quality of Rabindra Sarobar that was undertaken for the first time in several years by its custodian Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). The study will involve sediment testing and bathymetry for determining the exact depth and water condition at different levels.

KMDA sources said it was in mid-December when water samples were collected. The School of Water Resource Engineering of Jadavpur University was roped in for conducting necessary tests for water assessment. “We have written to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board for collection of sediment and we are hopeful that they will do the needful,” a KMDA official said.

The official added that Rabindra Sarobar has not witnessed proper desilting at least for two-three decades. Accumulated sludge was removed only from the sides of the waterbody on multiple occasions but never from the central area. The detailed testing that will ascertain the depth of the lake in different levels will tell us how much dredging is essential. Few months back an NGO had filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that the health of the water body is deteriorating due to lack of desilting. Following this, the expert committee that works for curbing the pollution at the lake, held a meeting. The decision for a quality survey was made there.

“Once armed with the findings of the survey, we can discuss with NGT on how to execute dredging without affecting the ecosystem. Currently, the use of any machinery that causes pollution is prohibited in the lake’s water,” added the official.