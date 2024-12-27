Rabindra Sarobar Lake: KMDA to repair road & pathways, revamp drainage system

Kolkata: The work involving a complete overhaul of the road and pathways and a revamp of the drainage infrastructure of the Rabindra Sarobar Lake premises will be taken up by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) within a few days.

“The Dhakuria side of the lake has already got a bituminous road but the Tollygunge side, stretching from the Menoka Cinema upto near Tollygunge station, is in a wretched condition. The road will be spruced up using bitumen and the paver block pathways. The bank of the lake will be relayed and revamped,” said a KMDA official.

The KMDA has already identified three to four pockets on the road that are prone to waterlogging. This includes one near the Calcutta Rowing Club, one near Bengal Rowing Club and two others in the Tollygunge side. Work for augmenting the drainage in these pockets will be undertaken.

“The drainage is made of stone wire pipe which gets clogged due to sedimentation and has developed cracks.

The total revamp work involves a reasonable infrastructure. We are taking up work in phases,” the official said. The state government has allocated Rs 2 crore for revamp of road and drainage at Rabindra Sarobar.

The KMDA will also take up piling of eucalyptus bullah (wood poles) to protect the banks of the Sarobar. “The bullah piling existing at various places to safeguard the bank of the lake has suffered wear and tear at a number of places. This is resulting in soil subsidence on the banks,” the official said. The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has sanctioned Rs1 .76 crore for this purpose.

According to a KMDA official, a total 1000 metre span in patches will be part of the repair work.