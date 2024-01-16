Rabindra Sadan Stn: Man injured after falling on Metro tracks

Kolkata: A 35-year-old man sustained minor injuries after accidentally falling on the Up line at Rabindra Sadan Metro Station on Monday. Metro services were briefly controlled to ensure the rescue operations.



The man, accompanied by his mother, was returning from SSKM Medical College and Hospital after treatment when he accidentally fell on the tracks. An emergency power block was taken from Rabindra Sadan to the Park Street Up line at 3:06 pm.

He was rescued from the tracks and taken to the station master’s room, where he was administered first-aid for minor injuries sustained. He was then put under observation. A resident of Barrackpore, the man left the station along with his mother at 3:35 pm. Metro services were controlled from 3:10 pm to 3:13 pm to facilitate the rescue operation.

Earlier, two suicide attempts on different days, were foiled by the Railway Protection Staff (RPF) and Operating staff at Belgachia Metro station. A 45-year-old woman had tried to jump on the down tracks at the Kavi Subhash-end of Belgachia Metro station and was stopped at the last minute by a staff member. Similarly, on December 27, a 73-year-old man had attempted suicide there due to family problem and was saved by a RPF staff.