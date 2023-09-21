Rabindra Bharati University asked to release accompanist teacher’s salary

The Calcutta High Court issued a set of directives recognising a Rabindra Bharati University accompanist teacher’s retirement age as 65 and directed the varsity to release his salary.

A writ petition was filed by the varsity’s accompanist teacher who was hired in the Vocal Music department and challenged the university’s superannuation notice asking him to retire upon attaining 60 years. The petitioner submitted that under the state’s scheme in 2019, the age of superannuation of teaching staff in all universities was extended to 65 years.

The advocate representing the petitioner submitted that he falls within the definition of teacher. It was also pointed out that the varsity had unsuccessfully pursued multiple litigations in connection to whether accompanist teachers were entitled to the extension.

The matter was heard by Justice Kausik Chanda. According to a news agency, he observed: “This Court is surprised that a state-aided university, at the cost of public exchequer, has engaged in extravagant litigations seemingly without a productive purpose. Despite being cautioned by the division bench of this Court, the learned advocate representing the university seems to have refused to internalise the lessons.

The learned advocate for the university was allowed to place his case for nearly a full day. His submission has been followed by a 38 page written notes of argument…this Court is surprised that a learned advocate of this Court, despite being cautioned by the division bench, refuses to learn any lesson and fails to discharge his obligation to assist the Court in arriving at a

right decision.”