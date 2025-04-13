Rabid jackals trigger scare in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: Rabid jackals have emerged as a major cause of concern for Kalimpong. To make matters worse a rabid jackal has bitten a number of stray dogs in the 7th Mile (Sericulture office adjacent) areas.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The disease is preventable through prompt vaccination after exposure. Rabies remains a serious public health concern, with India accounting for around 36 per cent of the world’s rabies deaths. Most human cases are caused by bites from infected stray dogs, due to low vaccination coverage and poor awareness.

“Due to this, some dogs have been found to be rabies positive. They are undergoing treatment. People have been alerted. Anyone bitten by a dog is advised to immediately visit health centers for vaccination and medication,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate. He stated that the rabid jackal has already been identified. “Efforts are on to identify other infected jackals of the pack,” added the DM. The forest department could not be contacted for comments on this issue.

“The rabid jackal has been caged by the Forest department. Rabies camps are being conducted in all the vulnerable areas. Along with the stray dogs we are also vaccinating the domestic dogs and animals. Widespread miking has been done making people aware and asking them to visit health centers.

We are keeping a close watch on the situation along with the Panchayat, Forest and ARD department,” stated Samirul Islam, BDO, Kalimpong while talking to Millennium Post.

The Animal Resource Department is actively conducting camps in all vulnerable areas and also sensitising people about the disease, asking them not to panic. “The human habitats on the fringes of forests and jungles are highly vulnerable. Here jackals and even monkeys are the carriers of this disease. We have sensitised the masses. On April 14 we are organising a camp at the Milan club from 11 am where both animals as well as humans will be vaccinated. There is no need to panic but people need to be aware and alert,” stated Devendra Prashan, Deputy Director, ARD, Kalimpong.

In the past also similar cases have been recorded. On October 16, 2023 a suspected rabid jackal had appeared in the villages of Mothapara and Bhatiapara, 40 km from Guwahati, Assam.

The jackal attacked 14 people along with livestock before being killed by villagers on October 18. Later the Divisional Forest Officer after tests by a Vet confirmed the Jackal to be rabid. Rabies antigen was detected in both the jackal and the brain of a 42- year old who had been bitten by the jackal highlighting the rabies transmission dynamics.