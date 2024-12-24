R-Day parade in Delhi: Bengal’s tableau to showcase rich folk heritage, state’s schemes

Kolkata: Bengal will have its representation during the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26, 2025 as the Union Ministry of Defence has accepted the state’s proposal and the matter has been communicated to the state secretariat at Nabanna.

Bengal’s tableau will take part in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi showcasing local art culture and also the state’s rich folk music heritage. The famous terracotta works of Bengal will also be put on display in the tableau.

The tableau will also highlight and promote government schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Nirmal Bangla, Khadyasathi etc through folk music.

In 2024, the Centre rejected Bengal’s proposal to highlight the Kanyashree scheme. It was learnt that the tableau proposal of Bengal for 2024 was considered in the first two rounds of meetings of the Expert Committee. After the second round of meetings, Bengal’s tableau could not be taken forward by the Expert Committee for further consideration.

Amid the ongoing preparation of the Republic Day Parade in the national capital, tableau from 15 states and Union Territories (UTs), including Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, and UP, have been selected to be a part of the celebrations on January 26, 2025. The event marks the most grand celebration of India’s military strength and cultural diversity on 26 January, the day when India adopted its constitution in 1950. The day marks a celebration across the nation. The Republic Day parade in Delhi is the centrepiece of the celebration which is held on Kartavya Path. The parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and presided over by the President of India.

State government sources said that Chhau dancers and baul singers will take part in the parade. After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government started promoting Lokprasar Prakalpa to make the artistes economically independent. Folk artistes are given a retainer fee of Rs 1,000 per month by the state government.

The artistes who attain 60 years of age will get a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Around 1.81 lakh artistes have been getting retainer fee or pension from the government.