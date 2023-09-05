R D Meena takes charge as principal chief operations manager of ER

kolkata: Ram Dhan Meena, IRTS ’90 took over the charge of Principal Chief Operations Manager of the Eastern Railway (ER) on Monday. He has done M.Phil from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur and has immense experience in handling train operations and freight management.

Prior to joining ER, he worked on many important assignments as chief transportation planning manager, chief freight transportation manager and was posted as chief passenger transportation manager in West Central Railway.