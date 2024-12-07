R Balki delivers Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture

KOLKATA: Filmmaker R Balki, known for films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Pad Man and Ghoomer, expressed deep concern about the future of cinema during the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture on Friday at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). He said cinema, which is addictive, is threatened by another addiction — reels and mobile phones.

“At 60, I’m worried about the mortality of cinema. Without cinema, I have no purpose in life. But when cinema itself is struggling, it becomes hard to keep going,” Balki said. Balki didn’t shy away from criticizing the film industry. He pointed out how cinema insiders are harming the medium by making false claims. “We often hear that AI is just a tool and that we will adapt to it. The truth is, AI will adapt to us and take over everything we do in cinema. Ignoring this reality would be foolish,” he said. The adman-turned-filmmaker also highlighted the oversaturation of content in the era of OTT and reels, emphasising that quantity has replaced quality. “We talk a lot about climate change, but why don’t we talk about improving the climate of cinema? We have surplus content but not good content,” he said.

Balki frequently referred to Satyajit Ray’s timeless films during his speech but was blunt in calling 90% of today’s blockbusters “garbage.” He also advocated for reducing ticket prices to attract a wider audience, including those from lower-income groups. “We waste an absurd amount of money on marketing films — a myth created by the industry. Meanwhile, we fail to notice that the product itself is dying,” Balki said.