Quizz Moloy Ghatak in Kolkata: Delhi HC to ED

Kolkata: The Delhi High Court rejected a plea filed by the state Law minister Moloy Ghatak to quash the summons or the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the court told ED to question the minister in Kolkata not Delhi.



While dealing with the minister’s plea to direct ED not to summon him to Delhi, the court noted that the agency was earlier asked to consider calling him at its Kolkata office, keeping in mind his age and medical condition.

Justice S K Sharma said: “Therefore, in these circumstances, it is directed that in the present case, the respondent will be at liberty to require the attendance of the petitioner herein (aged 67 years) in its office situated at Kolkata by giving at least 24 hours’ notice.”