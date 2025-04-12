Quiz competition brings together brightest minds in North Bengal

Siliguri: The “Knowledge Knockout 2025 – Mega Interschool Quiz Competition,” organised by the Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) and Techno India Group, brought together some of the brightest minds from various districts of North Bengal.

The final round, held on Saturday at the SIT campus, marked the culmination of weeks of intense competition and intellectual excitement.

Renowned quiz master Surya Narayanan, founder of Quiz Catalyst of Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), conducted the finale with his signature charisma and engaging style, creating a high-energy atmosphere throughout the event.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 48 schools across North Bengal, including both government and private, making it a landmark initiative in promoting academic excellence and curiosity among youth.

Aahel Anurag from Techno India Group Public School, Alipurduar, emerged as the champion of the competition.

Debaditya Sarkar from Jenkins School Coochbehar secured the first runner-up position, followed closely by Riddhima Majawadia from Army Public School, Binnaguri, who claimed the second runner-up position.

All three participants were felicitated with trophies, certificates and cash prizes amounting to Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively, in a glittering awards ceremony in the presence of Bhaskar Roy, vice-president of Techno India Group, Dr. Arundhati Chakrabarti, principal-in-charge of SIT and other dignitaries.

Attractive prizes were given to the audience for successfully answering the audience round questions.

“The event received wide acclaim from educators, students, and parents alike for its excellent organisation and high standards. Knowledge Knockout 2025 stands as a testament to the academic potential of North Bengal’s youth and the role of institutions like SIT in nurturing future leaders,” said Arundhati Chakrabarti, the Principal.