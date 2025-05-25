Quiet Sunday morning turns thriller with coffin placed ominously in front of house

Siliguri: A quiet Sunday morning in Siliguri’s Ward 17 turned into a scene straight out of a thriller as residents were jolted by the sight of a coffin placed ominously in front of a house, surrounded by sobbing schoolchildren. Alarmed by what appeared to be a tragic incident, locals rushed out in panic, with many fearing the worst.

Chaos soon unfolded as police arrived — only to discover that all this was part of a short film being shot by the Siliguri Welfare Organisation. The coffin, it turned out, was a metaphor for a dead tree — a powerful symbol meant to raise awareness about environmental destruction ahead of World Environment Day on June 5.

The short film aimed to shed light on the dire consequences of rampant deforestation and unchecked urban development. However, the emotional visuals — especially the presence of children and the coffin — blurred the line between art and alarm, triggering genuine concern among onlookers.

“In today’s world, you can’t take chances,” said Bedabrata Dutta, a local resident who had called the police. “When I saw the coffin and children crying, I feared something terrible had happened.”

Police promptly halted the shoot, citing lack of prior permission — a move that has sparked debate in the community.

“This was an artistic effort to awaken environmental consciousness,” said Jyotirmoy Pal, secretary of the Siliguri Welfare Organisation. “We’ve conducted similar campaigns before without incident. The shooting being stopped like this is disappointing and we strongly protest the decision.”