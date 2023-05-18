Quick response and speedy solutions bear testimony to Trinamool-e Nabajowar drive

Kolkata: A string of testimonies concerning quick response and speedy solutions to problems have surfaced from the districts that were visited by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as part of the party’s ‘Nabajowar’ campaign.



When Abhishek had hit the road with a plan to visit as many districts as possible within 60 days, he had clarified that it won’t be just another campaign but an effort to touch the lives of the people in rural areas.

He had said that it will also be a campaign where people won’t be approached for votes but for consent where candidates for Panchayat polls will be chosen by the people and not just the party. His words are apparently turning into reality as people from the districts he has visited so far are coming up with testimonies of the leader solving their problems just after a brief interaction.

The party has published these testimonies on its official Twitter handle. One such video showed a senior citizen from Raigunj thanking Abhishek for solving his woes relating to the Aadhaar card which enabled him to draw ration again. He said: “The day Abhishek visited Raigunj, I approached him with a problem concerning my Aadhaar and ration card. Now, my problem has been solved. I thank Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee.”

In Murshidabad, a man shared that he got the opportunity to meet Abhishek at a tea shop. It was for a brief period that he got to interact with him but within that short span of time, Banerjee managed to touch the lives of the residents of that area by delivering a promise he had made during the interaction over a cup of tea.

The man said: “I got the chance to speak with him at our local tea shop when some of us requested him for the repair and renovation work of the Kulii-Ramjibanpur road in Murshidabad. He responded to our request in no time as the work has been taken up. We support Abhishek Banerjee.”

Banerjee has also managed to win the hearts of the staff nurses at the Amtala Gramin Hospital in Murshidabad. One of the staff nurses alleged that they were being subjected to physical and mental harassment and had also written to the hospital authorities alleging the same.

She said that on May 6 when she, along with her colleagues, managed an interaction with Abhishek, they gave him a written complaint regarding the same. The nurse testified: “He looked into the matter in no time and stood by us. He ensured that we can carry out our work of serving the people, peacefully. We are obliged for the helping hand he extended to us.”