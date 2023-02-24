Question paper not leaked, pics circulated to sabotage examination: WBBSE prez

MALDA: Refuting allegations of Madhyamik question paper leak raised by BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar, the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Ramanuj Ganguly on Friday claimed ‘the images of question paper’ were circulated one-and-a-half hours after the exams had started to create confusion. During his visit to Malda for inspecting the infrastructure available for the Madhyamik examinees, Ganguly dubbed the incident as ‘an act of sabotage.’



“It is not a leak. The images were circulated one-and-a-half hours after the exams had started. Someone has done this act of sabotage to create confusion and hamper smooth conduct of exams. We have asked the district administration to investigate and find out the root,” stated Ganguly.

Incidentally, Majumdar had tweeted photos of Friday’s Madhyamik English question papers at 1:47 pm on the same day and claimed that the papers had been leaked before the exams. He further alleged that it was done by a leader of TMC teachers’ wing. He also said that he had received the pictures on his Whatsapp at 12:45 pm.

A press note had been issued by the president, WBBSE stating: “The 3 pictures circulating from 1:40pm on social media are three pages of the 16-page English question paper of Madhyamik 23 today. The matter is actually a planned “sabotage” and not a “leak.” Had it been a leak, then all 16-pages would start circulating before the start of the examination. We have already requested the administration to investigate the source of this sabotage. The exam started from 12 noon, question papers were distributed at 11:45 am and when the pictures were circulated, the examinees and all other concerned were inside the examination hall. Therefore, it did not have any effect on the examination. Those who give cognizance to such acts actually promote such meaningless acts of sabotage.”

Adding more muscle to the sabotage theory, Bratya Basu, West Bengal Higher Education Minister, referring to Majumdar, without naming him, stated: “Malda is the place from where the sabotage was carried out. It was a single school in Malda. Malda University is where “He” teaches and adjacent to it is Balurghat. We have to remain more cautious in future.” The minister further stated that the Board would receive a detailed report from the DM and SP by Saturday.

Incidentally Majumdar is a Lok Sabha MP from the Balurghat constituency and teaches Botany at the University of Gour Banga, Malda.

The Board president reached Malda by train on Friday and visited Madhyamik examination venues in English Bazar, Gazole and Chanchal. Ganguly. “No one benefits by leaking the question papers and by cheating. To be successful in life and to be confident one should take part in exams with honesty abiding by the rules. I have come to Malda to deliver this message. All the exam centres have good infrastructure. Candidates have not complained of any problem or deficiency anywhere. I visited various examination centres” added Ganguly.

The WBBSE president also visited Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur on Friday.