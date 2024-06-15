Question paper leak: Two arrested

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) nabbed two persons in connection with the case of alleged leak of state Public Service Commission exam question papers on Thursday night.



According to sources, a case was registered at the Survey Park Police Station alleging that the question paper of the state Food and Supplies department got leaked and answers were allegedly provided through SMS during the exam. Though Kolkata Police was investigating the case, on April 23, the Calcutta High Court directed the CID to take over the investigation. During investigation, CID officials came to know that two persons identified as Shankar Biswas of Kalyani and Papai Das of Dhubulia in Nadia were involved in the alleged malpractice.

On Thursday night, Biswas and Das were arrested from their residence.

Among them, Biswas is a senior auditor in the office of the Principal Accountant General located at CGO complex, Salt Lake under the Indian Audit and Accounts department. Police have recovered 11 mobile phones and multiple bank passbooks from him.