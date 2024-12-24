Queen of the Hills comes alive for Christmas festivities

Darjeeling: Although Darjeeling may no longer have the picture-perfect white Christmas of the past, nevertheless, the Queen of the Hills is decked out and buzzing with Yuletide cheer and continues to be a hub of celebrations this festive season.

To add up to the festivities the state Tourism department has illuminated churches in the area.

On December 19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had remotely inaugurated the illumination of different churches while inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park in Kolkata. The list of churches include Church of Our Lady, Singamari, Darjeeling and MacFarlane Memorial Church, Kalimpong.

“With the state government funds almost 70 churches have been illuminated in the Kalimpong district,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

“The state tourism department has illuminated a number of churches, including 8 churches in Darjeeling; 3 in Kurseong, 1 in Mirik;7 in Siliguri and also in the Kalimpong district. The illumination will continue till the New Year,” stated Sanjay Thatal, OC, Tourism, Darjeeling. The list includes Church of our Lady; St. Andrew’s; St. Columbus; Union Church and Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Darjeeling. St. Paul’s church; St. Mary’s and St. Andrew’s church in Kurseong along with the Church of Mirik. The Mall, the nerve centre of Darjeeling, is teeming with activity as tourists pour in. “With its vibrant mix of traditions, flavors and festivities, Darjeeling remains a magical destination for Christmas celebrations. I try to visit every Christmas,” said Anjan Sen, a tourist from Kolkata.

Adding to the festivities is the “Gundri Bazar,” a fair on the lines of a farmer’s market at the Mall, offering local produce, cuisine and crafts in a bid to promote young entrepreneurs of the Hills. One of Darjeeling’s most enduring Christmas traditions is found at Glenary’s, a heritage eatery that opened in 1938. Originally called Pliva after its founding family, Glenary’s continues to serve a sumptuous Christmas feast.

Its confectionery section is a treasure trove of festive treats, including iced plum cakes, Noel cakes, mince pies, and puddings. “We have decorated the property. A live band is playing at the Buzz, in the basement everyday. Keeping with tradition we will be serving Christmas drinks like Hot Rum Punch and Mulled Wine along with the Christmas spread,” stated Abel T Edwards of the Glenarys talking to the Millennium Post.

Religious observances remain central to the celebrations. The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception is hosting both a midnight mass and a special Christmas service.

“In a world longing for unity and healing, let the message of Christmas inspire us to be bearers of hope,” stated Reverend Bishop Stephen Lepcha of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Darjeeling. The Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre at Roy Villa, Darjeeling also marked the occasion with carols, prayers and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Children sang carols and recited teachings of Jesus, emphasising the importance of Christmas in the Ramakrishna Mission. Offerings were made to Christ, and gifts were distributed to the children,” said Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head.