Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Cup reception held

Kolkata: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata organised the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Cup reception at Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) on Friday 9 February 2024. The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Cup horse race took place at RCTC on 10 February 2024.



Up until 2020 the reception was an annual fixture hosted by British Deputy High Commission Kolkata ahead of the formally named Queen Elizabeth II horse race. The new name for the race was adopted following Her Majesty’s death in September 2022. The pre-reception was the first since the pandemic.

Dr. Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India hosted the reception in the presence of Sudipto Sarkar, Chairman, RCTC. Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia & the British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India accompanied him..

The British Deputy High Commissioner said: “This is truly a remarkable race now fitted to our former Monarch who so very much-loved horses. I am thrilled my friend, Mr. Kang could witness it. The reception was made possible thanks to our generous sponsors & partnership with RCTC.”