Quazi Hossain remanded to police custody till September 3

kolkata: Quazi Sadeque Hossain, the self proclaimed Secretary General of Asian Human Rights Society who was arrested late on Saturday night, was remanded to police custody till September 3 on Sunday.



Hossain was produced at the Alipore Court on Sunday in connection with the case that was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Jadavpur University (JU) authority. Hossain was booked for wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman (140 IPC), forgery for purpose of cheating (468 IPC), using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (471 IPC) and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34 IPC).

On Wednesday afternoon, about 20 men and women wearing Indian Army-like uniform and red beret entered the JU campus and claimed their organisation is controlled by the Defence Ministry.