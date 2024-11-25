Quarrel over food: Minor kills elder brother in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A 16-year-old minor allegedly killed his elder brother by striking him with a stone. The incident occured in the remote area of Alipurduar district. The police recovered the body on Monday and brought it to the police station.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the younger brother, aged 16, asked his 30-year-old brother for some rice. When the elder brother refused and allegedly beat him, the minor retaliated by hitting the victim on the head with a stone. The minor then got a brick from outside the house and smashed his brother’s head. The victim’s body was found in a bloody condition.

Realising that his brother had died, the minor attempted to bury the body. He dug a four-foot deep hole behind the house using a spade and shovel. However, his plan was thwarted when a neighbour spotted him and immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving the tip-off, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the body. The body was later sent to Alipurduar District Hospital for an autopsy.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi confirmed that a murder case has been registered against the minor.

“The police have decided to present him before the Jalpaiguri Juvenile Court and send him to a government home,” he said.