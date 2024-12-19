Quality check: KMC to collect salt samples

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is executing a food safety drive where it will collect samples of salt for quality check.

The aim of the drive will be to check if the salt sold in both packets and in loose quantities has the necessary levels of iodine. The drive will be conducted in both shops and in the wholesale markets of the city.

It was learnt that the civic body along with food safety commission officers will also gather samples from Chitpur Rail Yard where most consignment of salt arrives. Following the collection, the samples will be sent to KMC’s food testing laboratory to check for essential parameters.

It was learnt that such a move comes in the wake of a meeting held between the state’s Health department and the Food Safety Commission. Such drives will also be conducted outside Kolkata in collaboration with the

respective municipal bodies. The move was decided taking into account the adverse health impact caused by iodine deficiency, such as depression, memory loss etc. Lack of iodine also results in hypothyroidism, said health experts.