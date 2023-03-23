Quadra Diagnostic Centre fined for negligence

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC), on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Quadra Diagnostic Centre after the Commission spotted some negligence on its part.

The Commission has reprimanded the diagnostic clinic for not conducting an emergency repeat test only because it was a Sunday.

One Sidhhartha Pal took his two-year-old child to Quadra diagnostic clinic for some tests, including CBC, CRP and X-ray. The child was suffering from high fever and stool related issues and a local doctor recommended some tests.

The child’s health condition was not good and hence he required medical admission. The CBC report issued by Quadra was abnormally high which the diagnostic centre had also admitted. But the diagnostic centre did not conduct a repeat test to reconfirm whether the earlier report was correct.

The diagnostic centre told the Commission that they could not carry out a repeat test as they had limited resources as it was a Sunday. The Commission has, however, observed that a diagnostic clinic that runs on the basis license cannot deny an emergency test only because it was a Sunday.

WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said: “Quadra Diagnostic Centre said that they felt the need of a repeat test as the first report appeared to be abnormal. But they could not perform the test for the second time as it was a Sunday due to a shortage of staff. We have imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. It will also have to return the cost of the tests to the patient’s family members. A diagnostic centre which runs after obtaining a government license cannot function like that.”

Family members of the patient alleged that they were harassed as the CBC report was not normal. The patient was eventually admitted to AMRI Mukundapur with fever and other complications. After being treated there for 3 days the patient was shifted to another hospital. The patient was released after 7 days of treatment at the second hospital.

The Quadra has been asked to pay Rs 5,000 to the patient’s family and the remaining Rs 5,000 to the WBCERC. In another development, the Commission asked the IQ City Medical College in Durgapur to return Rs 1,847 as it did not give a discount on consumables. WBCERC also started a 24x7 helpline number on Wednesday. The helpline number is 18603453512.