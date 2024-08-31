Quack doctor held for sexually assaulting minor

Malda: The police arrested one Subodh Mondal, a 53-year-old quack doctor from the Malda district for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl of 15 years belonging to the tribal community under the pretext of teaching her a urine test.



According to the complaint, Mondal, who allegedly invited the victim of class IX to his home, locked the door and assaulted her.

The case has been officially registered and the victim’s medical examination confirms that she is stable. Efforts are underway for her counseling and judicial statement.

Following the incident, Mondal was attacked by

local residents.

He was rescued by the police. His condition worsened owing to the injuries, leading to his referral to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Thursday night.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The investigation is ongoing and authorities are working to support the minor. The police are also engaged in collecting evidence related to the case.”