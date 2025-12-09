Quack dentist held for ‘outraging modesty’ of woman in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A quack dentist was arrested on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman in the Deuriya area under Ganguria Gram Panchayat of Banshihari police station. Local residents caught the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the police on Monday.

According to police sources, Ashraful Haque, a self-styled dentist from Nachuapara, had visited the home of an Adivasi family in Deuriya allegedly to provide dental treatment. At the time, the woman iwas alone in a room. It is alleged that Haque forcibly entered the room and attempted to molest her. Hearing her screams, her husband and neighbours rushed in, caught hold of the accused and beat him up before detaining him.

On receiving information, officers from Banshihari Police Station along with Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shubhotosh Sarkar reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Local resident Biren Tudu said: “The quack dentist entered the house under the pretext of providing treatment and tried to molest the woman. Hearing her cries, locals rushed in, beat him up and handed him over to the police.”

However, the accused Ashraful Haque denied the allegations, saying: “I have been framed. I know nothing about any such incident. I came only to treat a patient.”

SDPO Shubhotosh Sarkar said: “We received information about an allegation of molestation against a quack dentist. We reached the spot, detained him and brought him to the police station. Necessary legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is filed.”