QS World University rankings: JU bags 2nd spot in Philosophy

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) bagged the second spot in Philosophy in the subject-wise category in QS World University rankings among Indian universities. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) topped the list.



In English Language and Literature too, JU maintained its good rankings again this year having achieved the third position among the Indian universities followed by JNU and Delhi University. Subject-wise rankings are awarded by QS, the London based higher education and analytics firm under four broad categories — Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and Management. Both Philosophy and English come under the Arts and Humanities category.

The university’s performance has also been commendable in Engineering and Technology with rankings in various engineering subjects coming within the best 500 among the world.

In Chemical as well as Mechanical Engineering, the ranking for JU stood within 301-350, in Material Science between 351-400, in Electrical Engineering and Environmental Science within 351-400 and within 401-450 in Physics, Chemistry and Economics.

The subject-wise ranking is important for a university as it is based on publication and peer publication etc. “The funding that we get is limited in comparison to universities like JNU and Delhi University but we have been continually bagging top rankings in all such global ranking frameworks. We are hopeful of getting more funds in the days to come and this will contribute to further improvement in our rankings,” Amitava Datta, Pro vice-chancellor, JU said.

Datta thanked the research scholars, students, faculty members and all other stakeholders for the university’s stellar performance.