QR code added to SET admit cards to prevent forgery

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has introduced a new security measure in the admit cards for the upcoming State Eligibility Test (SET) to prevent forgery. The admit cards now feature a QR code that, when scanned, will display detailed information about the candidate, thereby confirming their authenticity.

WBCSC officials explained that the QR code contains comprehensive details such as the candidate’s picture, signature, name, parents’ names, date of birth, category, roll number, registration number, exam centre, subject and subject code.

This measure has been introduced as a precaution to ensure the integrity of the examination process.“We have not encountered incidents of individuals attempting to use duplicate admit cards in the past, but we must remain vigilant.

Just because it hasn’t happened doesn’t mean it won’t in the future. With the growing importance of cybersecurity, we want to ensure that no one can forge admit cards. The QR code will reveal all necessary details to verify authenticity when scanned,” a WBCSC official stated.

The Commission conducts the SET annually to determine eligibility for the post of assistant professor in Bengal.

This year, the 26th SET will be held on December 15 in 33 subjects across nearly 90 centres in the state. Around 60,000 candidates are expected to sit for the exam, with 10 of these centres being universities and the rest being colleges. Admit cards for the exam were made available on the WBCSC website on Wednesday.

In addition to the QR code, the WBCSC is planning to implement further security upgrades.

Sources indicate that one such measure includes the use of digital locks to secure confidential exam materials during transportation, replacing the traditional lock-and-key method.