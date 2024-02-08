QR-based ID cards for Pronam members launched

Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal launched QR-based ID cards for Pronam members on Monday in presence of state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister, Shashi Panja during a programme at the Alipore Body Guard Lines. This card will help the elderly citizens registered under the Pronam, an initiative by Kolkata Police in collaboration with an NGO, during any emergency situations.

According to sources, the decision was taken back in May, 2023 as many elderly citizens often fail to remember or cannot express their medical history while visiting any doctor or hospital. In these QR-based cards, the details of the medical history will be incorporated so that in case of any medical emergency, the details are available by just scanning the QR code of the ID card.

Goyal also said that this card will provide services at any hospitals in the city on a priority basis and the senior citizens will also get discounts. Sources informed that Kolkata Police has conducted meetings with the association of the private hospitals and finally a tie up has been made for providing the services to the Pronam members.

On Monday, Goyal handed over cards to 10 Pronam members. Later these cards will be sent to the police station from where those will be delivered to the Pronam members at their homes. Before handing over the cards, medical documents will be taken from the elderly citizens and a soft copy will be uploaded.