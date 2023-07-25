‘Qns of 10 marks in critical thinking to be included in classes X, XII in 2024’

Kolkata: Questions of 10 marks would be included in the question papers set for the ICSE (class X) and ISC (class XII) 2024 examination, Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said.



The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being implemented from foundation stage to class XII. According to Arathoon, one major change that will be brought under NEP is assessment.

“At least 10 marks will be there for critical thinking from the 2024 examination because we do not want to shock the system and trouble our students. Critical thinking and application-based questions will be gradually introduced. Each year we will increase the percentage. Now it is 10 marks, maybe in 2025, it will be 15 or 20 marks. This will be for both ICSE and ISC,” he said.

Arathoon along with the CISCE Chairman Dr G Immanuel and members of the executive committee of the CISCE were present in Kolkata for the ‘School Leadership Training Programme’ conducted by them in conjunction with the National Institute of Education International (NIEI), Singapore.

The objective of the programme was to enlarge the educational capacities and enhance the competencies of the school leader for effective implementation of NEP in schools.

They had at least 60 participants which included principals, vice-principals, headmasters, headmistresses and academic in-charges from different parts of the country.

The Chairman said that to maintain the quality education, this 5-day training programme is being conducted. “We are looking at the best practices across the country and the world. For instance, we have tied up with Singapore, our next move is to also look at Finland for best practices there,” he said.

With regards to the class X board examination, Arathoon said: “The Ministry has not announced anything. As of today, till 2024 we will have all examinations, both class X and XII. But in 2025, as soon as the ministry we will take it forward from there.”

On questions as to why many students of the Council are migrating to CBSE after class X, the officials said that it is just a mindset that they want to shift to CBSE after class X.

“They feel that classes XI and XII will do better in CBSE. But that’s not true, it’s just a mindset. Our children are doing very well in class X, why should they want to leave this particular board,” Arathoon said.

However, to ensure that this migration does not take place, he said that they have asked schools to conduct parent-teacher meetings, especially the science and maths teacher to explain that the syllabus is the same. There are more than 400 CISCE affiliated schools in the state out of which at least 250 are in Kolkata.