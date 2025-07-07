Q2 2025: Kolkata sees ‘steady’ housing launches

Kolkata: Kolkata’s residential real estate market maintained steady momentum in the second quarter of 2025, with 2,831 housing units launched, according to a survey report by global real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The report highlights a marginal 1 per cent year-on-year growth, though launch activity declined by 8 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The survey notes that mid-sized and small local developers dominated project launches, reflecting growing confidence in the city’s housing market. A few major city-based developers also entered the fray with new luxury projects.

Peripheral submarkets led the charge, accounting for around 59 per cent of total launches. Areas such as Barasat, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Bishnupur, as well as locations in Howrah and Hooghly, saw healthy activity. The North East submarket, particularly Rajarhat, contributed 34 per cent of new launches and saw the introduction of a few premium projects. The mid-segment housing category emerged as the most active, representing 58 per cent of total launches—a 12 per cent rise over the previous quarter. In contrast, affordable housing saw a sharp 43 per cent drop, making up just 19 per cent of launches. The high-end and luxury segment retained its 23 per cent share, mirroring last quarter’s levels and indicating consistent demand in the premium category.

Capital values in the city appreciated by 7-8 per cent year-on-year, with Rajarhat and EM Bypass micromarkets witnessing strong growth due to robust demand. Average rental values increased by 1-2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by sustained demand from IT professionals.

Key launches during the quarter included Sugam Crown (Salt Lake) by Sugam Homes, Gardenium Phase 3 (Rajarhat) by Jupiter Group, and Primus Ganges (Maheshtala) by Srijan Realty, with unit sizes ranging from 1,100 to 2,300 square feet.

With macroeconomic indicators remaining stable and buyer demand strong, the report projects a positive short-term outlook for Kolkata’s residential sector.