Python dragged by tail in Buxa Reserve; Forest dept launches probe

Alipurduar: A disturbing video showing a python being repeatedly pulled by its tail while crossing a paved road in the Buxa Tiger Reserve has gone viral, prompting swift action from the Forest department. Officials have launched a search for the individuals involved in the incident, which occurred late Thursday evening.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday on the Alipurduar-Rajabhatkhawa road. The snake, identified as a Burmese python — a rare species listed under Schedule-I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act — was seen crossing the road when a group of people approached it.

In the video, a man is seen pulling the approximately 8-foot-long python several times by its tail, dragging it back toward the middle of the road while others looked on and filmed the act. The visibly distressed python managed to slither back into the forest. The video, widely circulated on social media by Thursday night, has drawn sharp criticism from wildlife activists and conservationists. Forest officials rushed to the location after being alerted but found that the culprits had already fled the scene. The Forest department began investigating immediately and has conducted inquiries in nearby villages, including Panijhora and Pampubasti, based on clues from the video. However, no arrests have been made so far. The man seen pulling the snake was reportedly wearing a helmet, making identification difficult. Snake expert and conservationist Arindam Ghatak strongly condemned the incident. “The way the snake was dragged shows a lack of awareness. Such rough handling could injure the animal. This act is cruel and punishable under law,” he said.

Environmental activist Biswajit Saha added: “This was a shameful act of animal cruelty. We urge authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.” Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), Harikrishnan PJ, said: “We are analysing the video to identify the accused. People must learn to respect wildlife and not interfere with their natural behaviour.”