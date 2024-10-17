PWD to estimate construction of new Holong Bungalow in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Following directives from Nabanna, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been assigned the task of estimating the construction of a new Holong Bungalow. The construction work will begin only after the estimation process is completed.



The historic Holong Forest Bungalow of the Forest department was destroyed in a fire on the night of June 18. In response, the Forest department plans to build a new structure on the same site. This time, however, the design will incorporate brick, wood and stone materials to enhance durability and reduce risks. The new bungalow will feature six rooms, replicating the layout of its predecessor. Efforts will be made to restore the architectural integrity of the heritage bungalow as much as possible.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of North Bengal’s wildlife wing, stated: “The Public Works Department has been tasked with estimating the reconstruction of the Holong Forest Bungalow. Work will commence at a swift pace once the blueprint is ready.” However, the foresters could not confirm whether the new Holong Bungalow will be commercially available for overnight stays. Under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972, new commercial constructions within the core areas of protected forests are strictly prohibited. This regulation has hampered the Forest department’s ability to utilise a concrete bungalow built in place of a wooden structure at the Jayanti site in Buxa Tiger Reserve, which was destroyed by fire in 2011.

Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, expressed his support, stating: “The state government’s initiative to rebuild the Holong Bungalows, regardless of their size or shape, is welcome news. The reopening of this bungalow will undoubtedly attract tourists back to Jaldapara.”