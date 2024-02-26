PWD starts expansion work of road in Islampur Town

Officials of the Public Work Department have started the expansion of the road from Oliganj Bypass More to Sree Krishnapur Bypass More, a 7.5-km stretch in Islampur, North Dinajpur.

Around Rs 24 crore has been allocated by the state government for this work. The existing 7-metre-wide road will be extended to 10-metre-wide. In addition, a 2-metre-long pavement will be built on both sides for pedestrians. In course of work, a total of around 50 roadside shops will be affected. The traders’ association of Islampur wants to sort out the problems faced by the shopkeepers through dialogue with both municipality and PWD officials.

Previously, National Highway 31 passed through the centre of Islampur town. Accidents were then a routine affair in different places of Islampur. Locals had to face difficulties, including serpentine traffic snarls on the road. Subhas Chakraborty, secretary of Islampur Merchants Association said: “We want the development of the town. It seems that the marking of plots by PWD is not accurate in some places for which around 50 shop owners will be partly affected. We had a talk with both municipality and PWD officials. We expect the issues to be resolved with their intervention.”

Bhabatosh Das, assistant engineer of PWD, Islampur said: “We have already started the work. Measurement of the road has been made. Next month our road construction work will start in full swing.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, chairman of Islampur Municipality said: “After the road expansion, traffic congestion in the town will be eased. Four new traffic points will be set up along the road. The municipality will have an option to beautify the places then. The difficulties of the shop owners will be solved in a discussion with the administration.”