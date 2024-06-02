PWD mandates provision of road safety in all DPRs

Kolkata: For enhancement of road safety, the Public Works Department (PWD) has mandated the provision of pedestrian facilities in all DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) of roads.

The move comes after observations by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) that the existing lengths of pedestrian pathways in Bengal are insufficient. The committee has directed the state to construct footpaths and similar road safety facilities for pedestrians, particularly in cities and towns. “All the DPRs related to roads come for vetting at the PWD headquarters. We will ensure that they are not bereft of the important aspect of road safety. The safety and security of pedestrians is a priority,” a PWD official said.

The provision of pedestrian facilities should be incorporated during the DPR preparation of road projects, particularly at the important intersections and vulnerable locations of schools, hospitals etc in the form of pedestrian footpaths, pedestrian crossing facilities, refuge islands etc. There is maximum traffic movement near schools, hospitals etc. so these places deserve special attention when it comes to road safety. The executive engineers were directed to ensure that the DPRs come with the inclusion of this aspect so that there is no delay for the project to take off.

“In a number of cases it has been witnessed that the same is missing and this has resulted in unwanted delay in project finalisation,” a Nabanna official said.

The SCCoRS has directed the state to make footpaths free from encroachments. A senior official admitted that this has been a major challenge particularly in Kolkata but said that efforts are on.