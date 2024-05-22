PWD issues notice to stop building market complex illegally on its land

Malda: The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notice to stop construction work of an alleged illegal market complex at Mirzapur under Malda Police Station while taking stringent action against encroachment of government land. A specific time has also been allotted to the builders to demolish the construction else the PWD will undertake the demolition work stated the notice.

On Monday night, the official team of the department went to the spot and hung the notice at the construction site. However, it is alleged that the miscreants tore the notice late at night. PWD has also filed a complaint with the police on the matter related to the encroachment. Asitkumar Saha, executive engineer of the PWD, said: “I have put up a notice there to take legal action to prevent illegal occupation of PWD land. The Malda Police Station has also been informed in writing. A deadline has been specified for the removal of the illegal construction, failing which, with the permission from the SDO and in presence of the police, the PWD will demolish it.”

At least 20-25 shops were being built in a row by occupying the land of the PWD at Mirzapur but the incident of encroachment came to the notice of the administration which then ordered the concerned department to take the necessary steps.

Previously, the place had some temporary shops and the Old Malda Municipality had removed these for the construction of drains. Later the construction of the complex started. Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: “About 40 traders were doing business there by making temporary shops with bamboo. The municipality asked them to move for a few days as they would build a drain. The municipality had promised to arrange for the rehabilitation of 40 traders after the construction of the drain. Now if the arrangements are not made as promised then the municipality will be gheraoed.”

Kartik Ghosh, Chairman of Old Malda Municipality, said: “The municipality is not doing any construction at Mirzapur. If a municipality undertakes any construction, government funds are allocated first. Then the tender process has to be completed.

The municipality has nothing to do with that construction. Steps are being taken according to the PWD rules.”