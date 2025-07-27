PWD introduces QR codes in Maidan statues for digital insights

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has installed QR codes on 26 statues located in and around Kolkata’s Maidan area, as part of a broader initiative to use technology to inform and engage viewers.

The statues commemorate a wide range of historical figures—freedom fighters, social reformers, authors and sports personalities—who have brought pride to Bengal both nationally and globally. The Maidan, known for its lush greenery and proximity to major tourist attractions, is among the most visited places in the city. “By simply scanning the QR code with a mobile phone, one can go beyond just the name of the personality and access detailed information.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring that young people and foreign visitors gain knowledge about these remarkable works of sculpture,” said a PWD official. Statues equipped with QR codes include those of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Raja Rammohun Roy, Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Michael Madhusudan Dutta, Rishi Bankim Chandra, Henry Louis Vivian Derozio, Rashtraguru Surendranath, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Rashbehari Bose, Binay-Badal-Dinesh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Shahid Matangini Hazra, Bagha Jatin, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, Shahid Khudiram, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, B. R. Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Masterda Surya Sen, Hemanta Basu, Pritilata Waddedar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and football legend Gostho Pal.

On scanning the QR code, viewers can access basic information such as the height of the statue, name of the sculptor, date of unveiling, the dignitary who unveiled it and the cost involved in its construction. In some cases, additional lesser-known facts about the statues are also provided.

The department has also released a book titled Maidan Chronicles: Digital Roadmap of Statues in Maidan Area, featuring high-resolution photographs and descriptions. PWD minister Pulak Roy has directed officials to distribute a copy of the book to every legislator in the Bengal Assembly.