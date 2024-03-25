PWD engineers inspect bridge after cracks develop on it

Kolkata: A few cracks were witnessed in a bridge which is part of the state highway at Ghatal in West Midnapore on Sunday morning.



Engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) rushed to the spot and said that it’s nothing serious but necessary repair work will be soon taken up.

The Jahar Santra Bridge where the cracks were detected is an integral part of Ghatal-Chandrakona state highway. The road is important as it establishes contact between South Bengal and North Bengal.

The bus operators’ organisation complained that overloaded goods vehicles plying over the bridge had resulted in the cracks. The bridge was constructed during the erstwhile Left Front rule when Kshiti Goswami was the minister of state PWD department.

The truck and the bus drivers were gripped by a sense of fear when they spotted the crack. However, after inspection and assurance by the engineers in the afternoon, they were relieved.